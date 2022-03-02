State senators debate new Florida abortion bill, which is expected to pass along party lines

A controversial bill on abortion could soon be voted on in the Florida Senate.

Lawmakers debated the bill on Wednesday, and one South Florida lawmaker revealed something very personal.

“When I was a young teen, my abuser, who was a woman, took me to a friend’s house,” said State Sen. Lauren Book. “There I was drugged, raped by multiple men. I haven’t talked about that experience to anyone.

“I didn’t become pregnant, but many young girls aren’t so lucky.”

A total of 13 amendments were proposed, one more than in the House, and all by Democrats.

Once again, they all failed. Even the amendment that received some behind the scenes support by Republicans, which would make exceptions for victims of sex crimes.

“The question we’re asking ourselves is when does that baby in the womb have the same rights as the mother that’s carrying it,” said State Sen. Kelly Stargel, a Republican and sponsor of the bill.

No doubt, Florida’s most restrictive abortion law in state history, which rolls back limits on terminating a pregnancy from 24 weeks to 15 weeks, will pass the senate on party lines, just like it did in the House two weeks ago.

The only question remaining is how long will it take.