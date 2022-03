A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday night on Florida’s Turnpike in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Palm Beach County firefighters responded to a tractor-trailer that caught fire Monday night on Florida’s Turnpike in Boca Raton.

The incident occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near Glades Road.

Everyone in the vehicle got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.