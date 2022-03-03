Family members want answers after loved ones go missing flying small plane to Florida Keys

Loved ones of 36-year-old Ali Tufo say she and her boyfriend Tommy Campana haven’t been seen since Sunday.

“She doesn’t just go off the grid for days at a time,” said Samantha Tufo, Ali’s cousin.

Added Ali’s cousin Alycia Tufo: “I’m trying to be optimistic but I’m thinking the worst.”

They took off in Campana’s small single engine plane from Fort Lauderdale heading to the Florida Keys, but they never made it.

The United States Coast Guard believes their plane came down somewhere near Big Pine Key, about 15 miles offshore, where teams have been searching.

Possible plane crash site. (WPLG)

“Apparently there was another person that they were following in a different plane and that person flying the plane said there’s bad weather I’m going to turn around,” said Samantha. “I don’t know what happened with my cousin’s plane.”

The couple was in a single engine Vans RV-12.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Local 10 News Wednesday night they alerted local authorities at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday that the single-engine plane was missing, that the aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale with a possible destination of Key West and that two people were reportedly on board.

Alycia and Samantha say they want answers.

“Why are we hearing from the FAA today if it was on Sunday?” asked Samantha. “And I don’t understand, did he go down that fast that he couldn’t report it?” Ss of right now, what we know is our cousin’s plane crashed and she’s somewhere in the water.”