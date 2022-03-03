Man pleads guilty, sentenced years after causing fatal 2014 crash in Hialeah

A 26-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for causing a fatal crash in 2014 in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – Thursday was an emotional day for the family of Regla Hernandez, who was killed nearly eight years ago in a crash in Hialeah, as one of two men police say was responsible for the crash changed their plea in the case.

“It’s just closure, it’s not justice. Justice is bringing my mom back,” Hernandez’s daughter, Iris Hernandez, said.

Regla Hernandez, 63, who was killed in the September 2014 crash, was a long-time, beloved cafeteria staff member at Hialeah High School.

Local 10 News was there back in 2014, days after her death, as her loved ones celebrated her life and legacy.

On Thursday, Demetrius Saunders, 26, appeared in Miami-Dade court to change his plea to guilty.

Police say Hernandez was leaving work on Sept. 18, 2014, when the crash occurred.

She was several blocks from her home when police say two men in a stolen car ran a stop sign and hit her vehicle along East Fourth Avenue near 59th Street.

The men did not stop to call 911, authorities said.

According to police, Saunders and Diamante Warren were arrested after they bailed out of the stolen car.

Police said the men were looking for homes to burglarize.

“I accept your plea of guilty. I find you guilty. I adjudicate you guilty. I sentence you to 18 years in state prison,” the judge told Saunders Thursday.

The words are ones the Hernandez family says they have waited far too long to hear.

“It’s closing one chapter,” the victim’s son, Jorge Hernandez, said. “My mom is never coming back. Even sitting there, he was unsure. He left my mom to die on the side of the street.”