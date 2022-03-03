Man sentenced after causing wrong-way crash that sent victim plunging to death off I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges following a fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 95, a memo from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Irwin Rockwell pleaded guilty Wednesday to manslaughter, DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious injury and fourth or subsequent DUI.

He was sentenced to 17 years in state prison to be followed by 10 years of probation.

The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 24 in the northbound lanes of I-95, approaching Northwest 183rd Street.

“Witnesses saw him on I-95 near the Miami Gardens exit, make a U-turn and drive southbound in the northbound express lanes, counter flow,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said after the crash.

FHP troopers said Rockwell was driving a silver Chevy Equinox while heading the wrong way when he slammed into a Subaru SUV, sending it over a concrete wall.

The victim’s vehicle then plunged 300 feet to the ground below and burst into flames.

The driver, Wellington Rivera, was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, Ed Gonzalez, was pulled to safety by a passing road ranger and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Rockwell was also critically injured in the crash.

Troopers said they later overheard Rockwell at the hospital saying he, “stayed out a little too late the night before.”

They also said they found a beer bottle in his car and said that his vehicle smelled of marijuana.

According to the memo obtained Thursday by Local 10 News, toxicology results showed that Rockwell’s block-alcohol level was .12 percent about 3 ½ hours after the crash.

