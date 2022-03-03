Woman with dementia allows burglar inside Miami home, police say

Miami police released surveillance video Thursday of a man they said stole guns, cash and credit cards from a home in January.

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for a burglar who they said recently stole three guns and several other items from a home.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 200 block of Southwest 38th Court.

According to police, the homeowner was at work and his mother, who suffers from dementia, was home alone.

Police said the woman was sitting on the front porch when she was approached by a man who asked her in Spanish if he could go inside and use her bathroom.

Because of her illness, the woman thought the man was a relative and allowed him into her home, authorities said.

Police said the burglar then went inside the homeowner’s bedroom and stole several items from his nightstand along with three guns.

The homeowner returned home from work to find the guns missing, along with some cash and credit cards.

He then checked his surveillance cameras, which captured the thief entering and exiting his home.

Ad

Police said the man left the area in an older-model white Ford F-350 utility truck.

He was described by police as a white, Hispanic man who is between the ages of 40 and 50. He is about 200 pounds and at the time was wearing an aqua-colored face covering, a white baseball cap, a construction vest and tan long shorts.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.