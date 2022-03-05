Popular Canes fan fatally stabs neighbor, deputies say

Deputies in Lee County say Lazaro Arribas stabbed his neighbor, Lester Forrest, on Feb. 28 after an argument over stray animals.

MIAMI – The news is spreading on Twitter. People are simply in disbelief. “My heart breaks for my brother,” said one tweet. It was just one of many from people who know Lazaro Arribas. Another tweet expressed the love for a man who is known as the “ultimate University of Miami fan.”

Just five days ago, Arribas posted a picture. But deputies in Lee County say Arribas stabbed his neighbor, Lester Forrest, on Feb. 28 after an argument over stray animals. Arribas wanted his neighbor to stop feeding them.

Arribas, 48, was facing a charge of aggravated battery when he bonded out of jail. He was re-arrested on Thursday after the victim died from his injuries.

Forrest’s children started a GoFundMe account, where they tell the world:

“Jordan, Kaitlyn and I will always remember our dad as the funniest guy we’ll ever know. The best listener. The one who would call you at 7 a.m. and expect you to be awake because he was up at 5 a.m.”