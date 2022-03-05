76º
Popular Canes fan fatally stabs neighbor, deputies say

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Tags: Lee County, Crime
Deputies in Lee County say Lazaro Arribas stabbed his neighbor, Lester Forrest, on Feb. 28 after an argument over stray animals.

MIAMI – The news is spreading on Twitter. People are simply in disbelief. “My heart breaks for my brother,” said one tweet. It was just one of many from people who know Lazaro Arribas. Another tweet expressed the love for a man who is known as the “ultimate University of Miami fan.”

Just five days ago, Arribas posted a picture. But deputies in Lee County say Arribas stabbed his neighbor, Lester Forrest, on Feb. 28 after an argument over stray animals. Arribas wanted his neighbor to stop feeding them.

Arribas, 48, was facing a charge of aggravated battery when he bonded out of jail. He was re-arrested on Thursday after the victim died from his injuries.

Forrest’s children started a GoFundMe account, where they tell the world:

“Jordan, Kaitlyn and I will always remember our dad as the funniest guy we’ll ever know. The best listener. The one who would call you at 7 a.m. and expect you to be awake because he was up at 5 a.m.”

In January 2017, Hatzel Vela became the first local television journalist in the country to move to Cuba and cover the island from the inside. During his time living and working in Cuba, he covered some of the most significant stories in a post-Fidel Castro Cuba. 

