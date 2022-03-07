Miami Beach mayor announces new cancer center to be built in state of the city address

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach is implementing a comprehensive plan to maintain resident quality of life while ensuring the safety of visitors who will be arriving this March for spring break.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber delivered his 2022 state of the city address Monday morning, during which he spoke about adding new programming that promotes music and wellness activations.

Taking a moment to pray for Ukraine before making his big announcement.

It began with an invocation by Reverend Andrii Romankiv And Deacon Paul Galadza of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of Miami.

“Today we are all Ukraine today we pray for Ukraine, glory to Ukraine,” Gelber said.

Gelber then announced the building of the Irma and Norman Braman Cancer Center on Mount Sinai Medical Center’s Miami Beach Campus.

“The Braman Cancer Center will create robust support all housed in an ultra modern 250 million facility with views of beautiful Biscayne Bay,” Gelber said.

To protect the public health, safety, and welfare of residents and visitors, the City Manager Alina T. Hudak. will implement a series of enhanced safety measures during the high impact period from March 3rd through the 29th in the South Beach high impact zone (MXE and CD-2 districts).

The area is generally bounded by 5th Street to the south, 16th Street to the north, Pennsylvania Avenue to the west, the Atlantic Ocean to the east, and public beach areas.

The following measures will be in effect:

• All direct or indirect consumption of alcohol will be prohibited on public beaches.

• The limitation of live or amplified music, except for city-approved and permitted events.

• Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables, and similar objects will be prohibited from public

beaches.

• Local access restrictions will be enforced on some city streets to limit traffic to

improve mobility for residents and anyone patronizing businesses

“We want everyone to enjoy our beaches, restaurants and hotels as long as they can do so safely and responsibly while taking care of our city. In addition to enhancing security measures during peak periods, we are also providing new music, wellness and food experiences,” said Hudak.