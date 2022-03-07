Police: Man shot inside apartment building in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside an apartment building early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at 12:55 a.m. at 761 Jefferson Ave.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot.

He said the victim was transported by Miami Beach Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

“Detectives remain on the scene attempting to determine what transpired,” Rodriguez said in an email to Local 10 News.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.