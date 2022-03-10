Police: Man arrested after masturbating in front of juvenile neighbors several times

PLANTATION, Fla. – A Plantation man faces multiple charges after Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he masturbated up against a window several times in front of two juvenile females who left their residence for school.

Police later identified the man as Thomas Farmer who would stand naked in the front window of his apartment and face the victim’s apartment while exposing himself.

Farmer’s apartment is on the second floor and faces the victim’s apartment, which is on the first floor at 301 North Pine Island Rd.

The two apartments are approximately 75 feet apart, with an open courtyard in between.

According to police, while both juveniles left for school, Farmer would routinely wait for them to get into the courtyard area and begin exposing himself and masturbating.

After observing Farmer exhibiting the same behavior, the two juveniles record the incidents on their cell phone.

On the videos, which were taken by one juvenile from inside their apartment as the other juvenile walked outside, Farmer can be seen standing naked directly in front of his living room window.

Ad

Farmer then begins to masturbate as the juvenile walks away.

When police showed up to talk to Farmer, he said that he regularly walks around naked inside his apartment but denied masturbating where others could see him.

Farmer is facing charges of 1 count of lewd or lascivious exhibition in front of a victim who is under 16-years-old and 1 count of lewd or lascivious exhibition in front of a victim who is 16-years-old.