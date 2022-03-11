80º
First responders use Jaws of Life to free passenger following crash on I-75

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a crash Friday morning on Interstate 75.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway at Miami Gardens Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 8:40 a.m. as rescue crews used the Jaws of Life to remove a passenger from the vehicle as the car appeared to be wedged against the guardrail.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.

