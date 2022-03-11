Spring breakers descend on Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale

Police officers in Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale continue preparations for the busy weekend ahead as tourists celebrate spring break.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach police departments increased the number of police officers who are patrolling tourists’ hot spots during spring break this year.

Many officers will be working overtime even though the cities welcomed law enforcement personnel from other agencies to keep an eye on the wave of college students.

The city managers of both cities will face the challenge of protecting the residents’ quality of life while allowing tourists to have fun safely.

College students descend on Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale beaches during spring break.

“In addition to enhancing security measures during peak periods, we are also providing new music, wellness, and food experiences,” Alina T. Hudak, the city manager for Miami Beach, recently said about the events scheduled through March 27 in the Lummus Park area.

Fort Lauderdale has rideshare pick-up and drop-off zones and an effort to raise awareness on how to prevent sexual assaults.

Miami Beach has a list of things that are banned from the beach. The list includes alcohol, coolers, loud music, inflatables, glass, styrofoam containers, and plastic straws.

Bars and nightclubs in the South Beach entertainment district will be serving alcohol until 5 a.m. City parking garages in the entertainment district will charge a $20 flat rate and there will be a temporary street parking ban along Collins Avenue in the district.

Law enforcement remains on alert Thursday during spring break parties in Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach.

