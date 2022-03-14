4 men hospitalized from Broward home where fentanyl detected

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Four men were hospitalized Sunday after being found with difficulty breathing near a home in Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which said drug residue at the scene was determined to include fentanyl.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews were called to the home in the 1600 block of Southwest 40th Terrace just before 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found four men unresponsive.

Two of the men were transported for respiratory arrest and were not breathing, while two others were taken for evaluation, deputies said.

Three of the men have since been released and one remains hospitalized. They are ages 39, 30, 28 and 26, deputies say.

This incident comes days after overdoses of fentanyl-laced cocaine were reported at a home in Wilton Manors.

BSO warns that “fentanyl is a dangerous and, potentially, deadly synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine. In its illegal form, it is often added to other street drugs, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, due to its potent effects. It is also often made into pills that closely resemble prescription opioids.”