Justice for Stephan Maze: Grieving mother isn’t giving up

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tuesday is the anniversary of Stephan Maze’s death. The Miami Heat described him last year as a “cherished member” of the team’s family. But no one feels the pain more than his mother, Kesta Nelson.

She is still hunting for the hit-and-run driver who killed Maze, 35, in Miami Gardens. Detectives determined the driver who struck and killed Maze between 9 to 10 p.m. near North Miami Avenue fled in another car.

“I know I’m going to get justice because there is a God,” Nelson said Tuesday.

Maze was on his way to work security at the team’s arena in Miami. She had some hope when the Heat put up a large sign facing Biscayne Boulevard to ask the public for help.

That didn’t work. The grieving mother is regularly distributing fliers. Detectives identified Brandon Hunter as someone who may be able to answer questions about the crime.

Nelson has asked state and local leaders for help with finding Hunter.

Without any semblance of closure, Nelson made yet another public plea. She asked anyone with information about the unsolved case to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.