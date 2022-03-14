70º
Miami-Dade lifeguards reunite with dog they saved at Haulover Beach

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

(Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards reunited with a dog over the weekend after saving its life earlier this month at Haulover Beach, where it became unconscious.

According to Fire Rescue officials, on-duty lifeguards found a person with a small dog named Alfa on the shoreline around 1:40 p.m. on March 5.

The dog had swallowed water and nearly drowned.

According to first responders, Alfa had no pulse, so lifeguards performed CPR on the dog and administered oxygen.

Luckily, they were able to revive the Yorkshire terrier about 20 minutes into CPR.

The lifeguards continued CPR for an additional 10 minutes before its owner took her with an oxygen mask to the nearest animal hospital.

Alfa, who is doing much better, and her owner stopped by the beach over the weekend to thank the lifeguards for saving her life.

WATCH VIDEO OF REUNION BELOW: (Video courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

A dog owner thanked Miami-Dade firefighters over the weekend for saving her beloved dog's life.

