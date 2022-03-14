Surveillance video captures persons of interest after shooting reported in Hollywood

Hollywood police are searching for two men who they want to question in connection with a shooting in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Multiple schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning after a shooting was reported in Hollywood, police confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 6:45 a.m. in the area of Johnson Street and North 73rd Avenue.

Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata, who is also a spokesman for the police department, said one person was shot, but he did not know their condition.

Home surveillance video shows two men who police say are considered persons of interest in the case, and who they would like to speak with.

According to Lata, none of the schools were involved in the shooting, but the lockdowns were issued as a precaution.

The schools that were affected by the police activity were Boulevard Heights Elementary, Hollywood Park Elementary and Apollo Middle School.

Lata said police dogs are in the area searching for an armed subject.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as numerous officers were in the area and a Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter was flying overhead.

A black car was spotted after it had crashed into the home at the center of the shooting investigation. Police have not yet said how the vehicle is connected to the shooting scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.