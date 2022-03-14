Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Miami Gardens

Police confirmed that the pedestrian was crossing Northwest 27th Avenue and was struck by a vehicle.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The final night of jazz in the gardens was happening just down the street at Hard Rock Stadium at the time this happened so there was even more traffic in the area than normal.

The incident was reported around 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately confirm whether the driver remained at the scene.

The victim’s identity also has not yet been released.

Police are working to find out who and what was responsible for this person’s death.