Caught On Camera: Construction worker helps authorities wrangle 6-foot gator

A construction worker came face to face with a 6-foot alligator in Estero.

ESTERO, Fla. – A construction worker recently helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in Estero, and it was all caught on camera.

Rodney Withers was just getting to work when he went to his car for a quick drink.

When he spun around, he was suddenly face-to-face with the giant gator, who tried to scurry away but got stuck between some rocks!

“I was pretty much standing here right above the gator,” Withers said. “I pulled him up, he went to turning and twirling. The only thing I could think about is what my daddy always told me. Hold on like hell.”

Rodney helped crews wrangle the gator, and after a 10-minute battle, they were able to haul the gator away.

The gator was taken to a nearby farm.