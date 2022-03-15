Police looking for man who shot another during parking lot argument

FORT LAUDERDLAE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating an attempted murder that occurred on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at approximately 6:42 p.m.

The incident occurred at 3210 West Broward Boulevard in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, they located an adult male victim with gunshot wounds.

The first arriving officer provided medical care until Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived.

The victim was trauma alerted to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that an argument occurred between the victim and the suspect in the parking lot.

The argument escalated and the suspect pulled out a handgun. The suspect began shooting, striking the victim, his vehicle, and an additional nearby vehicle.

Video surveillance from a nearby business captured the suspect fleeing the scene on foot westbound on West Broward Boulevard.

The suspect is a Black male, believed to be between 20 to 29 years old, with a slim build and short dreadlocked hair.

He is seen on video wearing a red hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

Detectives encourage anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone with information about the identity of the involved suspect to contact Detective Amy Hoover at 954-828-5914.

Information can be provided anonymously by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).