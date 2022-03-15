Proud Boys leader Tarrio jailed until trial in Jan. 6 plot

Enrique Tarrio of Miami is next expected to be arraigned in Washington after Tuesday's federal hearing in Miami where a judge ruled he must stay behind bars.

MIAMI – A leader in the far-right Proud Boys extremist group will remain jailed until his trial on charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.

In a Miami courtroom Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis cited the danger that prosecutors say Henry “Enrique” Tarrio poses to the community. The judge said her decision would be explained in detail later in a written order.

Nearly two dozen of Tarrio’s family members were in attendance at the detention hearing. Some started to quietly weep in court.

The defense, who explained that Tarrio lives in the same Miami home for the last 38 years, had wanted him to be released to house arrest, with GPS monitoring, along with other release conditions. After the hearing, family members declined to comment when asked by Local 10 News.

Assistant State Attorney Jason McCullough argued Tarrio is a danger to the community because he has been indicted for leading a conspiracy to impede the electoral process which “struck at the heart of our democracy.”

Ad

Though he wasn’t at the Capitol with other members of the Proud Boys during the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, prosecutors say Tarrio created the leadership structure, organized the group of men and directed them to the Capitol. They say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group who was moving in and out of the building during the riot and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

McCullough also argued Tarrio had violated the terms of his bond conditions when released on a separate charge in Washington following his Jan. 4 arrest, adding that as part of this indictment he is charged with conspiring to stop the peaceful transition of power “while” he was on release for another charge.

Ad

Tarrio waived his right to a removal hearing, so his next court appearance will be in Washington next Tuesday for arraignment, according to his defense attorney. Tarrio’s defense does have the option to appeal this Tuesday’s ruling.

The detention hearing also offered a window into arguments that both sides plan to present related to the indictment.

A line of questioning to FBI Agent Nicholas Hanak by Nayib Hassan, Tarrio’s attorney, took aim at the strength of the government’s evidence against him. Hassan made a point to tell the Judge that Tarrio was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6, argued that the evidence showing him as leading the Proud Boys members who were at the capitol is weak, and positioned the government’s case as resting on the actions of others.

Hassan also said his client was not at risk of fleeing from authorities and doesn’t have a violent background. He argued the evidence against Tarrio was weak and relies mostly on text messages and social media.

Ad

“At no point in time did Mr. Tarrio instruct anybody to go into the building,” Hassan told the judge.

Hassan said other defendants charged in the same alleged conspiracy and who were present at the Capitol during the riot have been allowed pretrial release.

Tarrio sat down in a brown jail uniform in handcuffs on another table because the judge denied him the right to be seated by his attorneys. He did not speak, but he often made gestures to his attorneys for them to approach him to speak in private.

Police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

Instead of leaving town, Tarrio’s indictment said he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for about 30 minutes. Prosecutors say a documentary film crew was in the garage and picked up audio of a person making a reference to the Capitol.

Ad

A week before the riot, an unnamed person sent Tarrio a document that laid out plans for occupying a few “crucial buildings” in Washington on Jan. 6, including House and Senate office buildings around the Capitol, the indictment says. The nine-page document was titled “1776 Returns” and called for having as “many people as possible” to “show our politicians We the People are in charge,” according to the indictment.

Tarrio, who has since stepped down from his post as Proud Boys chairman, hasn’t yet entered a plea on charges of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and other counts.

Proud Boys members describe the group as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.” Its members frequently have brawled with antifascist activists at rallies and protests. Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it as a hate group.

Ad

On the morning of Jan. 6, group members met at the Washington Monument and marched to the Capitol before then-President Donald Trump finished speaking to thousands of supporters at a rally near the White House.

Just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the presidential election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, an indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.

More than three dozen of the more than 750 people charged in the Capitol siege have been identified by federal authorities as Proud Boys leaders, members or associates.

At the rally, Trump repeated falsehoods about widespread fraud in the election and told supporters to “fight like hell.” Election officials and courts across the country rejected the claims of fraud.

Ad

During the hearing Tarrio’s defense attorney told the federal judge his client has not tried to collect, or organize, individuals over the past 14 months. After the hearing echoing that view in an interview by stating that from “January 6th to the present there has been no danger to the community whatsoever, any actions, pretty much, there’s nothing there between the time period.”

When Local 10 News asked him about the number of instances Tarrio, and some members of the Proud Boys, staged anti-mask protests at Miami-Dade County Public Schools district headquarters during July and August of 2021 he responded, “I can’t speak as to things that may have occurred while in your presence, however, I can speak as to what we have received in this point in time.”

On July 14, 2021 while sitting outside the entrance to a Miami-Dade County school board meeting Tarrio told Local 10′s Christina Vazquez that members of the Proud Boys were there to speak out against three issues the “conservative movement as a whole is against” which he said were mask mandates, any potential inclusion of critical race theory, and any potential for what he described as ‘forced’ vaccinations.

Ad

During today’s detention hearing #EnriqueTarrio’s defense attorney told a Federal Judge his client has not tried to collect/organize individuals + that ‘nothing’ has happened over the last 14 months. These pictures, from August 2021, document him at a M-DCPS #antimask protest. 1/ https://t.co/FRsnpuqjlX pic.twitter.com/MOVngrbyl8 — Christina Boomer Vazquez, M.S. (@CBoomerVazquez) March 15, 2022

See the indictment below: