Hollywood residents, commissioners discuss and debate proposed tower project for a 2nd time

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – 79 people signed up for public comment Wednesday, to weigh in on a proposed beachfront development that would be built on taxpayer-owned land if the City of Hollywood commissioners were to say yes to a 99 year deal with the Related Group.

The 4-acre parcel of land at 1301 South Ocean Drive is currently valued at at least $35 million.

This is the Related Group’s second attempt to win approval for the project.

The commission rejected the original proposal last month, so the Related Group came back with a scaled-down project, going from 30 stories down to 26.

“The city presented to us that this is the only way that they have to pay for raises and benefits for the officers for the Hollywood police department,” Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association, said.

Among other features, they also say they’ll build a new, larger park and community center next to the condo to replace Harry Berry Park and the Hollywood Beach Culture and Community Center, keeping the beach accessible to the public.

Proponents point to the economic boost the development will bring.

“It’s a beautiful building and it’s going to enhance the community in so many ways,” one resident said in favor of the deal.

While critics say that the beach area is priceless.

“I think our leaders here are failing to represent our views by even considering this project seriously,” another resident said.

Commissioners are still continuing to discuss and at least four out of the five need to vote yes in order for the deal to move forward.