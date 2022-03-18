Fire rages from roof of 6-bedroom home on Fort Lauderdale’s intracoastal waterway

Construction work on an 8,000 square foot home on Fort Lauderdale's may be the culprit in a major house fire.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a luxurious home on Fort Lauderdale’s intracoastal waterway Friday afternoon and firefighters are facing obstacles in getting the fire contained.

Sky 10 was over the scene in the 1800 block of SE 7th Street, just east of downtown, at an 8,000-square foot home that has 6 bedrooms and 7 baths.

According to Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, more than 50 firefighters were called to the scene.

Crews responded to the scene just after 12:45 p.m. Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an 8,000 square foot home on the intracoastal waterway. (Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue)

Everyone in the home escaped without injury, however, 1 firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

The exact cause is under investigation but initial reports are that construction work was being done inside the home, which may have been the catalyst for the fire.

Gollan told Local 10 News that his crews had to attack the flames defensively from the exterior because of the possibility of a roof collapse.

Firefighters remained at the scene for hours to get the blaze under control.