Police: Spring breakers in South Florida are behaving so far

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Spring break is back in full swing in South Florida. There were big crowds on the beach Friday — from South Point Pier to Hollywood Beach.

In Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, officers are working longer hours. The Miami-Dade Police Department and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are assisting.

“It has been fun. It’s pretty wild; pretty crazy,” said Sophia Forino, who traveled from Connecticut to Miami Beach for spring break.

It all appears to be going smoothly. The law enforcement community that is assisting the departments hasn’t reported any major incidents.

Miami Beach officers have continued enforcing the rules on the beach. Officers are prohibiting alcohol consumption, floaters, tents, loud music, and coolers.