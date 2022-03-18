South Florida bridgetender faces manslaughter charge in woman’s death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police say a South Florida bridgetender is facing a manslaughter charge in the death last month of a 79-year-old woman who was walking her bicycle across a draw bridge as it opened.

West Palm Beach police arrested the 43-year-old bridgetender on Thursday.

She was on duty Feb. 6 as the cyclist walked across the bridge connecting Palm Beach to the mainland.

The bridge opened just before she made it to the other side and she fell to her death.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles said the victim tried to hang on to the railing, but lost her grip, despite efforts from a bystander on a skateboard who was on the fixed span, just several feet away, who also tried to grab her.

The woman fell five or six stories (between 50 and 60 feet) and landed on concrete.

The bridge was closed for six hours during the on-scene investigation.

Police say the bridgetender was interviewed by detectives again Thursday before she was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter by culpable negligence.