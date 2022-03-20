79º
Deadly overnight shooting in northwest Miami-Dade under investigation

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed after gunfire erupted in northwest Miami-Dade County overnight.

According to Miami-Dade police, an officer was flagged down after shots were heard at approximately 3:50 a.m.

It happened in the area of Northwest 107th Street and 7th Avenue.

After canvassing the area, the officer found a man who had been shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue quickly responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

