79º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Miami-Dade police search for subject who set man on fire, killing him

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Doral, Crime
Homicide detectives in Miami-Dade County are investigating the death of a man who was set on fire.

DORAL, Fla. – Homicide detectives in Miami-Dade County are investigating the death of a man who was set on fire.

According to Miami-Dade police, two men got into a verbal altercation that became physical, leading one of the men to set fire to the other.

It happened at approximately 11:19 a.m. along the 7200 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue quickly responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is unclear how the man was set on fire

The search for the man who set the victim on fire continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter