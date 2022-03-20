Miami-Dade police search for subject who set man on fire, killing him

Homicide detectives in Miami-Dade County are investigating the death of a man who was set on fire.

DORAL, Fla. – Homicide detectives in Miami-Dade County are investigating the death of a man who was set on fire.

According to Miami-Dade police, two men got into a verbal altercation that became physical, leading one of the men to set fire to the other.

It happened at approximately 11:19 a.m. along the 7200 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue quickly responded but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is unclear how the man was set on fire

The search for the man who set the victim on fire continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.