Miami police investigating overnight triple shooting

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
MIAMI – City of Miami police responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the area of Northeast 62nd Street and 4th Avenue at approximately 3:35 a.m.

First responders found three men who had been shot.

They were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

