Miami police seek public’s help in finding missing man, 61

MIAMI – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 61-year-old man reported missing.

Miami police are looking for Jorge Enrique Uribe, who they say is reported missing from the downtown Miami area.

Uribe is described by police as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 90 pounds, with white and black hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Police said anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ramos or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.