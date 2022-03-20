Motorcycle ride across Florida honors fallen law enforcement officers

Sunday begins the first leg of a motorcycle ride across Florida to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sunday begins the first leg of a motorcycle ride across Florida to honor officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremonial start happened at the Hollywood Police Department Sunday morning.

Three officers were honored, including Officer Yandy Chirino, who was shot and killed in the Emerald Hills neighborhood back in October of last year.

The Federal Bureau Investigation’s Special Agent Laura Ann Schwartzenberger and Special Agent Daniel Alfin were honored as well.

The State Ride is a one week motorcycle ride where a group with the 9463 Foundation visit with the families, departments, friends and co-workers of each Florida Fallen Officer who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the previous year.

The pack of motorcycles will make their way up to the Florida panhandle over several days and end back in Fort Lauderdale on March 25.