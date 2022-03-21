Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis won’t run for Ted Deutch’s congressional seat

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis announced he would not run for the congressional seat belonging to Ted Deutch.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis has decided not to run for Congress.

In an announcement made Monday, Trantalis said he considered running for the Congressional seat being vacated by the retirement of Rep. Ted Deutch.

Ultimately the mayor said he wanted to continue working in Fort Laurderdale.

“I do love our city,” Trantalis said. “It truly is a great place to live, work and enjoy.”

Deutch announced in February that he would not be seeking re-election this fall.

He instead will become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee.