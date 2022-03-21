Corrections employee arrested for battery in Key West

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay released a statement on Monday morning saying he was disappointed to learn a civilian employee was arrested over the weekend.

“I want to ensure you get the good and the bad news regarding this agency from me first.”

Ramsay said police officers arrested Alexsa Lashae Rahming, who works at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island, on Saturday for misdemeanor battery in Key West.

A woman was injured after Rahming, 27, allegedly pushed her down the stairs shortly before 3 a.m. — even after officers had ordered her to stay away from her — in the area of Angela Street, according to the Key West Police Department. The victim suffered cuts during the fall.

Aside from the Key West criminal investigation, Ramsay announced there is also an internal affairs investigation and Rahming will be on unpaid leave pending the outcome of both. Rahming is facing a misdemeanor battery charge.