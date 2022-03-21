Neighbor captures video as shots were fired outside a party taking place in an alleged Airbnb

A surveillance camera captured the sound of an early Monday morning shooting near North Miami Beach.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A surveillance camera captured the sound of an early Monday morning shooting in an unincorporated Miami-Dade County neighborhood, nestled in North Miami Beach.

Witnesses reported there were people in a house who returned fire. The shootout happened just as residents complained about loud parties in the area’s short-term rental homes this weekend.

One man who lives nearby says there was a house party near Northeast 180th Street. He took it upon himself to take cell phone video and document the overload of parked cars on the lawn.

While he was recording, shots were fired, while someone who claims to be a security guard ran towards him advising him to get out of the way.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast 172nd Street and Ninth Avenue after residents reported hearing dozens of rounds of gunfire.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the shooting damaged three homes and several vehicles, but no one was injured.

“This block this neighborhood, there needs to be a change,” one resident said.

A neighbor who identified herself as Hannah is scared that this happened in her own neighborhood along with her kids who were inside her home at the time of the shooting.

“I didn’t feel safe at all, my kids are traumatized,” she said.

Residents who live on the street are upset their property is damaged and are very frightened.

“I was petrified, holding onto my son,” said another neighbor.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.