Coast Guard reports recent increase of Cuban migrants at sea

This image made available by the the U.S. Coast Guard shows Cuban migrants on a sinking vessel spotted on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, about 40 miles off Key Largo, Fla. They didnt have lifejackets or safety equipment, said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. If the air crew hadnt found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night. The migrants were repatriated to Cuba, the Coast Guard said. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

MIAMI – Since Oct. 1, the Coast Guard has interdicted 1,053 Cuban migrants. That is more than the last two fiscal years combined. This is according to data the Coast Guard released on Tuesday.

Lt. E’Bria Karega released a statement stying the Coast Guard and other federal partners increased their presence in the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

“The risk of loss of life when taking to the seas is great,” said Karega, of Coast Guard District Seven legal.

Just this Friday, Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry’s aircrew dropped off supplies to migrants who were stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas.

There were more migrants stranded on Sunday when a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew spotted a vessel taking on water off Cay Sal and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules aircrew found a vessel off Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

On Tuesday, Coast Guard Cutter Manowar’s crew transferred 28 migrants to Bahamian authorities after rescuing them in Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew repatriated 44 migrants to Cuba on Monday.

“The probability of a successful migration voyage is low,” Lt. Matthew Miller said in a statement Monday. “When these voyages are stopped, people should expect to be returned to their country of origin.”

