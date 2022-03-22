Military warns Miami-Dade of explosions during fighter wing training

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – If you hear explosions on Tuesday morning in southeastern Miami-Dade County, do not despair.
The Homestead Air Reserve Base announced the 482nd Fighter Wing will be conducting “explosive training operations” from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.
“There will be a maximum of four detonations on the [Explosive Ordinance Disposal] Range. There is no cause for alarm,” the military announced.
The 482nd Fighter Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, operates the Homestead Air Reserve Base for short-notice worldwide deployment with more than 2,500 members, including more than 1,700 traditional reservists.
Location
Related social media
The 482d Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will be conducting explosive training operations tomorrow from 8:45 a.m. to 12 noon. During this time frame, there will be a maximum of four detonations on the EOD Range. There is no cause for alarm. #HARB #HARBReady #ReserveReady— Homestead Air Reserve Base (@Homestead_ARB) March 21, 2022