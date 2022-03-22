75º
Military warns Miami-Dade of explosions during fighter wing training

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FILE PHOTO - A "Salute Flight” with four US Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon Aircraft from the 482nd Fighter Wing in Homestead. (Courtesy of National Salute to America's Heroes)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – If you hear explosions on Tuesday morning in southeastern Miami-Dade County, do not despair.

The Homestead Air Reserve Base announced the 482nd Fighter Wing will be conducting “explosive training operations” from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“There will be a maximum of four detonations on the [Explosive Ordinance Disposal] Range. There is no cause for alarm,” the military announced.

The 482nd Fighter Wing, Air Force Reserve Command, operates the Homestead Air Reserve Base for short-notice worldwide deployment with more than 2,500 members, including more than 1,700 traditional reservists.

