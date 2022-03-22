Police search for gunman following double fatal shooting in Miramar

Police officers are searching for a killer after two men were fatally shot outside Poochello’s seafood restaurant in Miramar.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant located near County Line Road and Southwest 69th Avenue.

Upon arrival, responding officers found two men had been hit in the gunfire.

“Unfortunately, they died because of their injuries,” said Miramar Police Ofc. Yessenia Diaz.

One of the men killed has been identified as 25-year-old Brent Heart.

The other victim was 27 years old, but authorities have yet to release their identity.

“Our detectives are working all possible leads maintaining contact with family and anyone that was there at the venue that night,” said Diaz.

The restaurant posted to its Facebook page they would be closed for business due to an unfortunate incident that was beyond their control.

That restaurant is right next to Phyl’s Academy Preparatory School. Fortunately, there were no children or staff members at the school at the time of the shooting.

“We are very grateful that there were no kids in the establishments next door or anyone in the vicinity,” Diaz said.

As for the shooter, police said that person took off before officers arrived.

Detectives are now posting a flier across social media with hopes someone will come forward with the information they need to catch a killer.

“Two lives were lost and we are extremely concerned about that and we need all the help possible to find the culprits for this,” said Diaz.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.