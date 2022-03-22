Police investigating after gunfight happens at Family Dollar store after employee fired

MIAMI, Fla. – An employee that was let go from a Family Dollar store came back to the store and that’s when gunfire broke out, according to witnesses at the scene.

Police have yet to confirm details about what happened.

Witnesses said no one was hurt or seriously injured at the store in Northwest Miami Dade, which is near Northwest 17th Avenue and 71st Street.

According to a woman at the scene, she said her relative is the manager of the store. He fired a female employee on Tuesday morning. That’s when the woman returned with other men and confronted the manager and his wife.

The altercation then turned into a shooting.

The wife of the manager then fired her gun in self-defense.

Witnesses said the employee and the two men she came with fled the scene westbound on Northwest 69th Terrace.

People at the store said the manager stayed at the scene to speak with the detectives, but those who were involved in the altercation left before police and paramedics arrived.