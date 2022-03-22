Tri-Rail to provide special train services for Ultra Music Festival

MIAMI – The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) announced that the Tri-Rail will provide a special late-night train service for the Ultra Music Festival, scheduled for March 25, 26 and 27 at Bayfront Park.

An extra northbound train will depart the Miami Airport Station approximately one hour after the conclusion of each day’s concert, with a second train departing in time to meet the arrival of the last Metrorail train in service.

“The return of these types of major public events is a great sign that life is getting back to normal in our region. As gas prices rise, Tri-Rail’s ridership continues to increase, and what better way to save on gas and avoid the hassle of driving in and out of Miami than taking the train,” Steven Abrams, SFRTA Executive Director said.

Ultra Music Festival concertgoers can easily access the event by connecting with Tri-Rail, Metrorail and Metromover.

Regular weekday fares are in effect on Friday and Tri-Rail weekend fares are just $5 on Saturday or Sunday.

“We are happy to collaborate with this major event to showcase Tri-Rail’s service options to younger audiences who we hope will become future riders. Ultra is especially significant for Tri-Rail as we prepare to serve Downtown Miami directly in the near future,” said Abrams.

A special northbound train will depart the Miami Airport Station at 1:00 a.m. and a second one at 2:30 a.m., after the concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, accommodating extended Metrorail hours.

Similarly, a special Tri-Rail train will depart at 11:00 p.m. and 12:45 a.m., after Sunday night’s concert.

Planning your ride to Ultra Miami? We’ve partnered with @GoMiamiDade, @GoBrightline and @Tri_Rail to safely get you to and from the festival! Head to https://t.co/Q4egLdIcrg to learn more about how to ride to #Ultra2022 pic.twitter.com/oOlQxeVtRR — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) March 20, 2022

This special Tri-Rail service was provided on four previous occasions, with more than 300 passengers riding the train to return home.

The last time was in 2018 as the festival was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic, and its last live event in 2019 was held at a different location in Virginia Key.