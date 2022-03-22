Two South Florida restaurants will serve up free tacos today

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two popular South Florida Mexican restaurants will be serving up free tacos on Tuesday.

Jarritos is picking up the tab at A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion in the heart of Westchester for lunch from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The restaurant will serve Cubanito Tacos and Tacos Al Pastor for the event on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Later, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., La Diosa Taqueria in Miami will serve Birria, Cochinita Pibil, and Chicharron de Pulpo for the event on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The event is part of Jarritos national “Respect the Taco” campaign to encourage fans to support their local taco restaurants and small businesses.

Here are the details:

A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion

9700 SW 24th St D,

Miami, FL 33165

Lunch: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

La Diosa Taqueria

3458 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

Dinner: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.