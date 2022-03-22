76º
wplg logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Two South Florida restaurants will serve up free tacos today

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Restaurants
Tacos (Courtesy: Jarritos)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two popular South Florida Mexican restaurants will be serving up free tacos on Tuesday.

Jarritos is picking up the tab at A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion in the heart of Westchester for lunch from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The restaurant will serve Cubanito Tacos and Tacos Al Pastor for the event on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Later, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., La Diosa Taqueria in Miami will serve Birria, Cochinita Pibil, and Chicharron de Pulpo for the event on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The event is part of Jarritos national “Respect the Taco” campaign to encourage fans to support their local taco restaurants and small businesses.

Here are the details:

A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion

9700 SW 24th St D,

Miami, FL 33165

Lunch: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

La Diosa Taqueria

3458 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

Dinner: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Jarritos Respect the Taco event in Miami (Courtesy: Jarritos)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email