Two South Florida restaurants will serve up free tacos today

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two popular South Florida Mexican restaurants will be serving up free tacos on Tuesday.
Jarritos is picking up the tab at A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion in the heart of Westchester for lunch from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. The restaurant will serve Cubanito Tacos and Tacos Al Pastor for the event on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Later, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., La Diosa Taqueria in Miami will serve Birria, Cochinita Pibil, and Chicharron de Pulpo for the event on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The event is part of Jarritos national “Respect the Taco” campaign to encourage fans to support their local taco restaurants and small businesses.
Here are the details:
A-Mari-Mix Fresh Mex Fusion
9700 SW 24th St D,
Miami, FL 33165
Lunch: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
La Diosa Taqueria
3458 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
Dinner: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.