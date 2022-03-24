Family of slain child left searching for justice after alleged shooter is acquitted

Back in March of 2015 10-year-old Marlon Eason was playing basketball in his front yard in Overtown when he was struck by a stray bullet.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of slain child Marlon Eason is devastated.

They fear after the acquittal and release of one suspect in Mason’s killing, justice may never come.

Suddenly, gunfire erupted, and he and his grandmother Dorothy Ruffin ran for cover.

“He fell, and when I looked back, he got shot,” Ruffin said. “I started screaming, I said somebody please help me help me.”

Little Marlon, also known as Murv, wouldn’t make it.

His grandmother made Marlon a promise before he passed away.

“I promised him, I said, ‘Murv, I will get justice for you,’” Ruffin said.

Police arrested two teens, 18-year-old Ernest Rowell and 15-year-old Khalib Newkirk, for Marlon’s murder.

Time stopped for his family as they awaited their day in court.

Last week, a jury acquitted Newkirk on the murder charge even though court documents said the pair admitted they were aiming for someone else.

A stray bullet struck the boy in the head.

For Marlon’s family, the acquittal was unexpected.

Ruffin says without a conviction, there is no justice for her grandson.

“I want justice for Murv,” Ruffin said. “Somebody has to be held accountable for Murv.”

Newkirk has since been released from jail.

The other suspect in this case is expected to go to court next month.