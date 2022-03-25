Christian company’s Broward property sale prompts ‘unintended’ eviction fears

The Trinity Broadcasting Network, an international Christian-based broadcast television network, owns a property full of tenants with mobile homes. After the residents got eviction notices for April, the property owners followed with another letter saying they didn't mean to evict them.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Silvia Diaz held up the copy of a check written to the Lakeside Park Estates. She paid $7,920 to be able to park her mobile home there for a year, starting March 15.

Diaz was very stressed and she was not alone. She and all of the Lakeside Park Estate residents, including many retirees, received a 30-day eviction notice. One of them said, “With the real estate prices, where are people supposed to live?”

The property owner recently sent out a follow-up letter saying, “We apologize for the confusion that this unintended misunderstanding might have caused. We look forward to working together with all concerned.”

Diaz’s neighbor Walter Jaramillo suspected the property was being sold for redevelopment. A Broward County government official recently confirmed Jaramillo’s suspicions.

The Trinity Broadcasting Network, an international Christian-based broadcast television network, owns the property at 3300 Pembroke Road, just west of Interstate 95, in Pembroke Park.

Caridad Vega said she is not ready to move. She has leukemia and is scheduled to have a bone marrow transplant in April. Fernando Acuna and his family have lived there for two decades and he said everyone is scared about being homeless.

“This is horrible man: This is just one sob story out of a 100,” Acuna said, adding he set up a GoFundMe for help with relocation.

Diaz said she found it ironic that a Christian organization would be so quick to hurt so many people.

“A lot of people that say that they are Christians and even my Bible says that many will come to him in the last days and they’ll say to Jesus, ‘Didn’t I do this? Didn’t I prophesize? Didn’t I heal?’And he says, ‘I don’t know you!’”

Broward County is working with the property manager to provide extensions. The property owner and the property manager refused to comment.

