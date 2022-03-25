Man awaits sentencing after guilty verdict in 2015 fatal hit-and-run crash

Deputies rearrested Scott Roman on Wednesday and he is awaiting his sentencing in April

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nearly seven years after a fatal hit-and-run crash, a jury convicted the driver who was accused of running over 22-year-old Joseph Deverson in Broward County.

Deverson was riding his Go-Ped scooter about 10:45 p.m., on May 11, 2015. Scott Roman was driving a white BMW after having drinks at Georgie’s Alibi in Wilton Manors, prosecutors said.

The BMW and Deverson collided on Powerline Road, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard. Prosecutors said Roman didn’t stop to help and later left the BMW with front-end damage and a missing passenger-side mirror at The Palms condominiums in Fort Lauderdale.

Joseph Deverson died in 2015 after a fatal hit-and-run crash. The driver who struck him will be sentenced on April 29, 2022.

Fire Rescue personnel took Deverson to Broward Health Medical Center. A doctor declared him brain dead and his family had to remove him from life support. He died on May 15, 2015.

Deputies quickly found the BMW and arrested Roman about three months after the crash. Prosecutors charged him with leaving the scene of a crash with death and tampering with physical evidence. He was released on bond under house arrest.

After the conviction on Wednesday, deputies rearrested him. He remained at the Broward County Jail on Friday. His sentencing hearing with Broward Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy is at 9 a.m., on April 29.

