Video shows Miami-Dade officers during rough arrest in Goulds

Witnesses said police officers were involved in several rough arrests in Miami-Dade County's The Goulds.

THE GOULDS, Fla. – Witnesses recorded videos showing police officers arresting a man on Thursday in south Miami-Dade County. One of the videos shows the man on the floor, facing down, and an officer punching him in the head.

The arrest was in a parking lot near the intersection of Southwest 224th Street and Allappattah Road in Miami-Dade’s Goulds neighborhood. The officers also arrested three witnesses.

Two of the witnesses were a father and his son who walked out of their business to investigate after they heard the commotion.

“The Mami-Dade Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred overnight in our South District where our officers were involved in a physical confrontation with an armed convicted felon,” a police spokesperson wrote in a statement released on Friday.

According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, the man arrested is 29-year-old Javaris Swanson. Records show he has been on 5-year probation since he was released from prison on March 21, 2020.

Records show Swanson was convicted of murder during an attempted armed robbery on March 19, 2010, when he was 17 years old. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013.

During the arrests, officers also seized three firearms, according to the statement. The officers were reassigned to administrative duties pending the results of an internal affairs investigation.

The complete MDPD statement:

This is a developing story.

