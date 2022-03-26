Cuban Municipalities in Exile hold Ukraine humanitarian aid drive in Miami

South Floridians are gathering supplies to send to Ukraine.

A humanitarian drive for the country is being held Saturday at Cuban Municipalities in Exile, located at 4610 Northwest 7th Street in Miami.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The humanitarian drive is led by the Miami Medical Team and the Cuban Municipalities in Exile, with collaboration from the assembly of the Cuban Resistance.

The group is collecting medical supplies and canned food with at least a six-month shelf life.

They are also asking for winter clothing for adults and children.