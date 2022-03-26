Curfew remains in place in Miami Beach

For a second straight night, Miami Beach officers were gearing up to tell people to go home.

We were out Friday night on South Beach, as the area had a midnight curfew looming.

This is the current situation after a pair of shootings took place last weekend on Ocean Drive.

City officials declared an emergency, imposing not just a curfew, but ending liquor sales at stores in the same area, at 6 p.m.

The owner of Gulf Liquors on Alton Road wasn’t happy about it, saying, “I have nothing to do with Ocean Drive. There’s no chaos in front of my store.”

High-end steakhouse Papi Steak, along with Treehouse Miami, which is a nightclub, filed a lawsuit against the city of Miami Beach, saying the curfew was too broad, and would cause serious financial hardship.

Attendees of the Ultra Music Festival, just across the causeway, also might be looking for an after party. But as of late Friday, a judge denied the motion.

Local 10 spoke on the phone to the attorney for Treehouse, who said it’s not realistic to appeal, and believes the club could now be out hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“They had booked as many as 50 performers who cater to dance music to be at their club,” the attorney said.