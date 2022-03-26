74º
Pair of suspects wanted for 2020 Fort Lauderdale murder arrested in Massachusetts

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Authorities in Massachusetts have arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly bus terminal shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Police took 23-year-old Kimani Brown and 17-year-old Shaniyah Kressin into custody after the pair spent nearly two years on the run.

Troopers in Massachusetts said the two were found with a stolen firearm and 20 grams of crack cocaine.

Both were wanted for the homicide of 28-year-old Devonta Gaines.

Investigators said Kressin spoke with the victim just moments before Brown shot the victim in October of 2020.

They are both being held on firearms, drugs and motor vehicle charges, and as fugitives from Florida.

