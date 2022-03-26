Things remain calm in South Beach amid Spring Break weekend curfew, liquor sale restrictions

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Spring Break remains in full swing on South Beach.

For the second straight day Miami Beach police officers will gear up to enforce a curfew that will go into effect at midnight and last until 6 a.m.

Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos remained in contact with police throughout the day, and they said there have been no significant issues so far.

“I am kind of upset about it because I came here to have fun, but you know safety precautions have to be in place to have a good time,” said Aubrey Jarred, in town from North Carolina.

City officials have been implementing the curfew that was all part of an emergency order put in place after two shootings and a chaotic, violent scene in the heart of the city’s entertainment district last weekend.

“If you act out, you got to enforce something, you can’t have it too wild out here,” said Bryson Norwood, who is visiting from Ohio.

The overnight curfew imposed in the area south of Dade Boulevard and down to Government Cut, bounded by Biscayne Bay to the west and Oceanside to the east.

That curfew is just part of the restrictions.

The city also ends liquor store sales in the same area at 6 p.m.

Some business owners are not happy with the measures, saying they are too broad.

Operators of upscale Papi’s Steakhouse and Treehouse nightclub filed a lawsuit, saying the measures could cause financial hardship.

Ramos spoke on the phone with the attorney for Treehouse.

He said it’s not realistic to appeal and believes the club could now be out of hundreds of thousands of dollars

The overnight curfew and liquor store sale restrictions will run through the end of the weekend.