Police search for gunman in fatal North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Officers in North Miami are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man early Saturday morning.

Authorities found 43-year-old Delinson Jean Guillaume shot in his silver Honda CRV at approximately 12:37 a.m. Saturday.

It was located near Northwest 1st Avenue and 125th Street.

Investigators believe Guilaume may have been involved in a road rage incident on I-95 northbound between 119th Street and 125th Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.