Police: Walgreens employee named Justice arrested after stealing cash from store

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Walgreens employee was arrested last week after he was allegedly caught stealing from the business, authorities said.

Justice Xavier Montanez, 24, worked at the Walgreens at 19935 NW Second Ave. in Miami Gardens.

According to his arrest report, police were called to the store on Friday where the store manager informed them that Montanez was captured on surveillance video taking customers’ receipts from the trash or ones that had been left on the counter and then issuing himself cash refunds for the items.

Police said Montanez did this between Feb. 12 and last Thursday.

According to his arrest report, Montanez conducted a total of 68 of these transactions and has worked at the store since March 2021.

The total loss to the store amounted to $1,826.13.

Montanez was arrested on charges of grand theft and conducting fraudulent refunds.