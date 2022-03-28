Spring break crowds quiet down as curfew in Miami Beach is set to expire Monday morning

Police were out in full force working to control spring break crowds for weeks.

Spring break has been in full swing in Miami Beach.

No matter what day of the week, people were out partying.

For weeks, Local 10 spoke to those in the area on spring break and people who live here.

Miami Beach declaring a state of emergency and imposing a curfew after five people were shot over a span of two nights.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the city had no choice when it came to a curfew.

“In the middle of spring with police there, people were so out of control,” Gelber said. “This was just something that happened.”

A liquor store sales ban also went into effect after 6 p.m. in the same area, which was disappointing to some business owners.

But Gelber stood by the city’s decision.

“I don’t think we had a choice,” he said. “I’m sorry for the people losing money, and with the post-midnight crowd. But you can’t balance revenue against public safety.”

Gelber said the curfew and restrictions were to protect officers tourists and people living at the beach, adding more than 100 guns were seized during spring break.

There are questions over if the curfew will be extended.