U.S. Postal Service launches new and improved delivery services

SOUTH FLORIDA – The U.S. Postal Service launched USPS Connect which is a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing, and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs starting Monday.

The USPS Connect program offers several solutions to help businesses of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local, regional, and national deliveries and returns.

“USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery,” Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO said.

“A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery.”

Ad

Florida is among the first states in the nationwide rollout to make one of the four solutions. The rollout schedule is available on uspsconnect.com.

“We’re excited to launch USPS Connect here in South Florida,” Florida 3 District Manager Jean C. Lovejoy said.

The four USPS Connect business solutions are:

• USPS Connect Local is a new way for local businesses affordably and quickly to reach local customers. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes, and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.

Ad

• USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.

• USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground, and Retail Ground.

• USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free en route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.

Businesses interested in learning more may visit uspsconnect.com, call 855-MYUSPSCONNECT (855-698-7772), email uspsconnect@usps.gov or visit usps.com/business/business-shipping.htm.